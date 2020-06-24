VIDEO: Learn with Carnegie Hall: Musical Connections
Music can be a tool of hope and healing, providing a way to process and respond to even the most challenging times.
For the past 11 years, an incredible musical community within Sing Sing Correctional Facility has been supported by Carnegie Hall's Musical Connections program. Men incarcerated at Sing Sing work alongside visiting artists to compose and perform original music through workshops and performances, both during incarceration and after they return home.
Witness these artists-along with faculty, family, and friends-as they share their vision of a path forward through music.
