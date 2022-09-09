Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
VIDEO: Lea Michele & Tovah Feldshuh Reflect on Their First Night in FUNNY GIRL

Funny Girl is running on Broadway at the August Wilson Theatre.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Some very special people have taken up residence at the August Wilson Theatre! Earlier this week, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway. Additionally, Tovah Feldshuh joined the company as "Mrs. Brice."

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

"I couldn't be more grateful... honestly, to be at this place in my life right now with these amazing blessings and opportunities," Michele told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It wasn't until the curtain call [on Tuesday] that I really looked at the crowd. But I did hear Jonathan Groff crying the minute that the show started. [Laughs] It helped to ease my nerves a little bit."

Click here to watch the frst curtain call and watch below as the new pair is joined by Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes to reflect on the big night!

