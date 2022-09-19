Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Funny Girl
Click Here for More on Funny Girl

VIDEO: Lea Michele Lip Syncs From FUNNY GIRL and More in New TikTok Videos

Michele is expected to return to the lead role tomorrow, September 20, after being out due to COVID-19.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Broadway's newest Fanny Brice, Lea Michele, is now on TikTok! The Funny Girl star took to the social media platform to lip sync a bit from the show, and more.

In her first video, she stitched an existing video captioned "Lea Michele on Opening Night of Funny Girl." The creator of the original video re-enacted Michele's first night in the production, and Michele recreated it.

She also wrote in the video's caption, "Clearly I can't wait to get back to [Funny Girl] next week." Michele is expected to return to the lead role tomorrow, September 20, after being out due to COVID-19.

Check out the video below!

@leamichele

#duet with @javirod305 #funnygirl Clearly I can't wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week

♬ som original - daniel beoni

In her second post, captioned 'Calling Jonathan [Groff] to read me the commens on my first TikTok', Michele used an existing audio of Kim Kardashian saying "Hey can you talk for a sec?"

Watch below:

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.


Regional Awards

Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Pin




More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of THE PIANO LESSON, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of THE PIANO LESSON, Beginning Previews Tonight!
September 19, 2022

The first Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson begins previews tonight, September 19, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre for its 17-week engagement.  Meet the cast bringing this play back to Broadway!
Photos: LOS OTROS Welcomes Friends and Family to the ShowPhotos: LOS OTROS Welcomes Friends and Family to the Show
September 18, 2022

Tony Award nominees Michael John LaChiusa and Ellen Fitzhugh's newest collaboration LOS OTROS, recently opened at A.R.T./New York Theatres (through October 8).  See photos of the cast greeting friends and family.
Photos: First Look at LADY DAY at Playhouse on Park in RehearsalPhotos: First Look at LADY DAY at Playhouse on Park in Rehearsal
September 18, 2022

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL by Lanie Robertson will run at Playhouse on Park September 28 - October 16, 2022. This production will be directed by Broadway veteran Stephanie Pope Lofgren. Check out a first look at rehearsals here.
Spankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDERSpankie Jackzon Takes the Crown on RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER
September 18, 2022

Kiwi queen Spankie Jackzon has been crowned the next Down Under Drag Race Superstar in the eagerly awaited finale episode of World of Wonder’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2, which premiered yesterday on WOW Presents Plus.
LynchPin Productions to Present APPLES IN WINTER in OctoberLynchPin Productions to Present APPLES IN WINTER in October
September 18, 2022

Surrey-based professional theatre company LynchPin Productions has announced it will be staging the European premiere of the award-winning play Apples in Winter by Jennifer Fawcett at The Playground Theatre, London, from 5-15 October 2022 (Press Night: 6 October).