VIDEO: Lea Michele Lip Syncs From FUNNY GIRL and More in New TikTok Videos

Broadway's newest Fanny Brice, Lea Michele, is now on TikTok! The Funny Girl star took to the social media platform to lip sync a bit from the show, and more.

In her first video, she stitched an existing video captioned "Lea Michele on Opening Night of Funny Girl." The creator of the original video re-enacted Michele's first night in the production, and Michele recreated it.

She also wrote in the video's caption, "Clearly I can't wait to get back to [Funny Girl] next week." Michele is expected to return to the lead role tomorrow, September 20, after being out due to COVID-19.

Check out the video below!

In her second post, captioned 'Calling Jonathan [Groff] to read me the commens on my first TikTok', Michele used an existing audio of Kim Kardashian saying "Hey can you talk for a sec?"

Watch below:

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.