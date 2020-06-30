VIDEO: Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding Perform 'Take Me Or Leave Me' From RENT

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten, both from Jagged Little Pill, performed 'Take Me Or Leave Me' from Rent, as part of Playbill's Pride Spectacular!

The event was a musical celebration honoring the start of the modern gay rights movement at Stonewall.

It took place on Sunday, June 28.

Watch the performance below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You