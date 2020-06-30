Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding Perform 'Take Me Or Leave Me' From RENT
Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten, both from Jagged Little Pill, performed 'Take Me Or Leave Me' from Rent, as part of Playbill's Pride Spectacular!
The event was a musical celebration honoring the start of the modern gay rights movement at Stonewall.
It took place on Sunday, June 28.
Watch the performance below!
A duet from this dynamic duo is everything we needed and more. ? Watch @celiargooding and @pattenlauren's performance during @playbill's #PrideSpectacular, a musical celebration honoring the start of the modern gay rights movement at Stonewall. ? #JaggedLittleBroadway #Pride pic.twitter.com/Y5WJfxT65s- Jagged Little Pill (@jaggedmusical) June 29, 2020
