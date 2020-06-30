Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding Perform 'Take Me Or Leave Me' From RENT

Article Pixel Jun. 30, 2020  

Celia Rose Gooding and Lauren Patten, both from Jagged Little Pill, performed 'Take Me Or Leave Me' from Rent, as part of Playbill's Pride Spectacular!

The event was a musical celebration honoring the start of the modern gay rights movement at Stonewall.

It took place on Sunday, June 28.

Watch the performance below!

