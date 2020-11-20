VIDEO: Lauren Patten Covers 'God is a Woman'
Patten will be presenting a livestreamed concert from Rockwood Music Hall on 11/22.
Lauren Patten recently performed a live-streamed concert from Rockwood Music Hall back in September, and will be presenting another performance this Sunday, 11/22. She will be performing live from the venue, while the audience is live from the comfort of their own homes. The concert will feature a 48 hour replay option if people aren't able to tune in live!
In the latest concert, Patten sang a cover of Ariana's 'God is a Woman'. Check out the video below!
A ticket link to the concert is here: https://viddd.co/v/gy61GN.
Lauren Patten originated the role of Jo in American Repertory Theatre's production of Jagged Little Pill. Other theatre credits include: the Broadway production of Fun Home, The Wolves (Obie and Drama Desk winner), and Steven Levenson's Days of Rage. Film and television credits include: "Blue Bloods," "The Good Fight," "Succession," The Big Sick.
