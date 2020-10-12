VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit Sing 'Winter Wonderland' For Upcoming Hallmark Movie ONE ROYAL HOLLIDAY

One Royal Holiday premieres on October 31 at 8pm. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit have come together in the music video for 'Winter Wonderland' for their upcoming Hallmark movie One Royal Holliday.

When Anna offers a stranded mother and son shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.

One Royal Holiday premieres on October 31 at 8pm. The cast also features Krystal Joy Brown, Victoria Clark and Tom McGowan.

