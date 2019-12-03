VIDEO: Laura Linney Discusses the Challenges of Her One-Woman Show

Laura Linney was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan to talk about her one-woman play My Name Is Lucy Barton.

During the interview, Linney talks about the struggles of being alone on stage, saying, "It's a particular type of terror that I've never experienced before, and the material is so beautiful, that's why you do it. And everyone involved the designers, the director Richard Eyre, the writers are so fantastic that I realized the only reason I wouldn't do it would be just sheer cowardice."

My Name is Lucy Barton will begin previews on Monday, January 6, 2020 prior to a Wednesday, January 15, 2020 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in A HAUNTING new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. A sold-out sensation originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London, Ms. Linney was hailed as "luminous" by the The New York Times, "genuinely phenomenal" by Time Out, and the play was called "deeply affecting and heartbreaking" by The Observer.

Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre "with a keen-eyed compassion." - The New York Times

The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design).

