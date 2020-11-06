VIDEO: Laura Benanti Performs 'Don't Worry 'Bout Me' on THE LATE SHOW

Benanti's self-titled album is now available!

Last night, Laura Benanti appeared on THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to perform 'Don't Worry 'Bout Me' from her new album. Benanti was accompanied by Pasqual Grasso on guitar.

Watch the full performance below!

Benanti's self-titled album is now available! Songs include Songs include "Cigarettes and Chocolate Milk," "Someone You Loved," "What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?," "Sucker," "The Boy From...," "Go Slow," "Don't Worry 'Bout Me," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Lose You to Love Me," "Wives and Lovers," and "The Party's Over."

In the midst of an illustrious career spanning Broadway, film, and television, Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, author, and activist Laura Benanti now brings a longstanding dream to life as she gears up to release new solo music with Sony Music Masterworks. With Broadway credits ranging from the My Fair Lady revival and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower to She Loves Me, Laura garnered a Tony® Award in the category of "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for the 2008 production of Gypsy-among five career nominations to date. Meanwhile, her performance in Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown would be honored with the Drama Desk Award and Outer Critics Circle Award for "Best Featured Actress in a Musical." Simultaneously, she enchanted audiences on the small screen, appearing on Younger, Supergirl, Nashville, The Good Wife, Nurse Jackie, and more in addition to films including WORTH and the upcoming Here Today. Laura recently released a book for moms entitled "M is for MAMA (and also Merlot): A Modern Mom's ABCs" available now on Amazon.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You