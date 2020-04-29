VIDEO: Laura Benanti Guest Stars on Joshua Turchin's THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW

Laura Benanti is among the special guests for the Wednesday, April 29th episode of The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin. The Tony Award winning actress and singer discusses what inspired her to create #SunshineSongs, and her Sunshine Songs concert, which includes a song from Joshua Turchin and his other guests. Laura also discusses her new single "Sucker" for which she is donating all proceeds to Food Corps, an organization that works with schools to provide healthy, sustainable school meals.

In addition to Ms. Benanti, the episode also features Bonale Fambrini (Radio City Christmas Spectacular, The King and I), Ava Ulloa (Matilda, The Affair/HBO).

Watch the full episode below!

"Working with Laura Benanti is a dream. She is as talented as she is kind," adds Joshua Turchin. "I am thrilled to support her philanthropic efforts."

Joshua Turchin enjoys watching late night television, but isn't allowed to stay up late because he's still a kid. His love for late-night inspired him to create "The Early Night Show" to bring a variety night of Broadway, comedy and original music to a family-friendly audience. Turchin is encouraging other performers from the Broadway, TV and Film communities to DM him on Instagram for more collaborations to help entertain everyone who may be isolated during the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The show is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.





