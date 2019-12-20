VIDEO: LaChanze & Celia Rose Gooding Are the First Mother/Daughter Duo On Broadway

On the Thursday, December 19th edition of "Tamron Hall," LaChanze and Celia Rose Gooding, the first mother-daughter duo to perform on Broadway at the same time, join Tamron for a special Christmas performance, and to discuss their relationship and careers. When Tamron asked whether they knew they were making history, Celia Rose, who is making her Broadway debut in "Jagged Little Pill," explained that they knew of other parent-child duos who have performed on Broadway, but didn't realize they were the first to perform at the same time. She also noted how monumental it was that a black mother-daughter duo hit this milestone and took pride in the progress that the theater community has made in terms of inclusion and diversity.

When asked how she manages to juggle eight shows a week as a mother, LaChanze, Tony-award winner and star of "A Christmas Carol" on Broadway shared, "It was very important to me to carve out the mommy and children time...Even if I had to make dinner in the morning before I left for rehearsal. I get UP IN THE MORNING and make spaghetti at breakfast time just so they could have a home-cooked meal when it came time to eat dinner." Celia Rose also chimed in saying, "My mom is a superhero...She raised two daughters on her own .. she's more present in me and my sister's lives than most parents who do not work as hard as she does... She will always be mom, she'll be a really cool, awesome, awesomely famous mom with a Tony and an Emmy."

Watch the interview below!

On the Friday, December 20th edition of Tamron Hall, Holly Robinson Peete joins Tamron to discuss her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie, Chef Jacque Torres whips up some sweet treats, and the cast of Broadways "Dear Evan Hansen" performs live.

Photo Credit: ABC/Jenny Anderson





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You