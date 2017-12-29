VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Fellow Ozian Shoshana Bean Perform 'For Good'

Earliet this month, The Trevor Project hosted its 2017 TrevorLIVE Los Angeles gala at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., where it honored fashion designer, award-winning screenwriter, producer, and film director Tom Ford with the Hero Award, and Tony Award winning actress, singer and author Kristin Chenoweth with the Icon Award. The evening featured a performance of Wicked classic 'For Good' from Chenoweth and fellow Ozian Shoshana Bean. Check out the video below!

The Trevor Project is the nation's only nonprofit crisis intervention and suicide prevention organization focused on ending suicide among LGBTQ youth. TrevorLIVE, billed as "an irreverent evening of music and comedy" is the organization's annual star-studded signature fundraiser. Awarded at the gala, the Trevor Hero Award recognizes an individual who serves as an inspiration to LGBTQ youth or increases visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ community. The Trevor Icon Award recognizes an individual who provides national visibility and awareness for The Trevor Project and is a role model for LGBTQ youth nationally.

