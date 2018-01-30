VIDEO: Kristen Bell Sings an Ode to Her Therapist

Jan. 30, 2018  

We all have that special someone in our life who makes everything feel right in the world. For Kristen Bell that's her...therapist. Watch below as she sings an ode to her therapist: Jan Gray PhD.

In this Funny or Die spoof, Bell is joined by Yvette Nicole Brown playing the role of Jan Gray PhD.

Kristen Bell reprises her role of FROZEN's Princess Anna in the upcoming Disney animated film FROZEN 2. She can currently be seen in the NBC comedy series THE GOOD PLACE. The actress made her Broadway debut in 2001's THE ADVENTURES OF Tom Sawyer and starred in the 2002 revival of THE CRUCIBLE.



