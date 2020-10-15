VIDEO: Kristen Bell Discusses Her Husband's Struggle With Addiction on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The actress and mother of two spoke out.

The actress and mother of two spoke out about her husband's struggle with opioid addiction including when he told her about his drug relapse.

Watch the clip from "Good Morning America" below!

Kristen graduated from New York University's prestigious Tisch School of the Arts, where she studied musical theater. She made her Broadway debut in 2001, originating the role of Becky Thatcher in the short-lived "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer." In 2002, she was in the revival of Arthur Miller's "The Crucible" on Broadway, starring Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.



In 2008, she had her breakout starring film role as the title character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Other notable film roles include: Couples Retreat (2009), When in Rome (2010), You Again (2010), The Boss (2016), Bad Moms (2016), and A Bad Moms Christmas (2017).



In 2013, Bell voiced the main character, Princess Anna of Arendelle, in the Walt Disney Pictures animated movie, Frozen. She performed the songs: 'For the First Time in Forever', 'Love is an Open Door', 'Do You Want to Build a Snowman', and 'For the First Time in Forever (Reprise)'.

Every weekday 7 a.m. - 9 a.m. GOOD MORNING AMERICA brings you the latest breaking news, expert analysis, helpful advice for everyday living, recipes from the best chefs in the country and live performances from the best musicians on television.

