VIDEO: Kendrell Bowman and Anthony Wayne Release Pride Episode of THE HAPPY HOUR

Anthony Wayne and Kendrell Bowman ha e just released a new WORLD PRIDE EPISODE of the talk show "The Happy Hour", that delivers a much needed conversation throughout this informative episode. "The Happy Hour" created by Kendrell Bowman (Off-Broadway Shows "Mighty Real: A Fabulous Sylvester Musical" "An Evening with Phyllis Hyman", "A Soulful Christmas") and Anthony Wayne (Broadway "Tootise", " Pippin") alongside Bowman is Executive Producer of the show.

Filmed in New York City on location at Melba's Restaurant in Harlem, the new exclusive Pride episode is currently available on YouTube & Facebook. The guys tackle some deep issues surrounding the LGBTQ community such as discrimination, businesses that don't support LGBTQ and they also reveal their touching coming out stories.

"The Happy Hour" is a dynamic and diverse group of five gay professional men that discuss a wide range of topics ranging from politics, dating, relationships, fashion and pop culture. The highly anticipated show will feature a wild card guest (a straight professional) on each episode that will share their point of view during the discussion. Led by Bowman, the panel includes Patrick L. Riley, David Hand, Derrick Vidrine & Jay Beauchamps.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You