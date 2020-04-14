VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson Sing 'Almost Like Being in Love' in New #EncoresArchives!
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson singing 'Almost Like Being in Love' from the Gala Production of Brigadoon in 2017!
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchives Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson, with a visual assist from Aasif Mandvi, took Lerner and Loewe's "maybe I'm in love" love song and left no doubt whatsoever. Nothing was going to keep this couple apart-not even the time warp that is central to the plot of Brigadoon. What's a great love song? Well, you know one when you hear it. ?: @Kelliohara, @thereelpatrickwilson & @aasif "Almost Like Being in Love" #StayHome #KeepArtAlive #Broadway #Musicals
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:28am PDT
