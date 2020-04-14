VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson Sing 'Almost Like Being in Love' in New #EncoresArchives!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson singing 'Almost Like Being in Love' from the Gala Production of Brigadoon in 2017!

Watch the video below!





