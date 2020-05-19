VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, Tony Shaloub and More Kick Off Alliance Theatre's THE ARTIST'S APPROACH Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre today launched its new video series, 'The Artist's Approach.' Watch the first batch of A-List interviews with David Cromer, Darius de Haas, Andrew Lippa, Kelli O'Hara, Karen Pittman, and Tony Shalhoub below!

This free weekly series features prerecorded conversations with some of today's most exciting actors, directors, and writers for stage and screen on their approach to their craft and tips of the trade.

Each episode includes a conversation between that week's guest and a small participatory audience made up of Atlanta-based professional artists, moderated by Alliance Artistic Director Susan V. Booth, Associate Producer Amanda Watkins, and BOLD Artistic Director Fellow Tinashe Kajese-Bolden.

Upcoming episodes will feature Sierra Boggess (May 26), Daniel Sullivan (June 2), Jason Robert Brown (June 9), John Clarence Stewart (June 16), Rick Cleveland (June 23), Kenny Leon (June 30), Rachel Hoffman (July 7), Bethany Anne Lind (July 14), and Tom Kitt (July 21).

Future episode guests include Michael Arden, Lex Liang, Casey Nicholaw, Itamar Moses, and Josh Radnor.

The series will continue indefinitely with new episodes posted weekly to the Alliance Theatre's website and YouTube channel. New episodes will be posted every Tuesday and are available to view on demand.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You