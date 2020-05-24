VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Performs and Shares Advice on Growing Up and Bullying as Part of SAY's Morning Song Series

Today the glorious @kelliohara gave us a #campsaymorningsong based on James Taylor's Fire and Rain, with lyrics she wrote herself a??i?? She also shared insights with us about the struggles of growing up and figuring out how to accept and love oneself (and even get stronger) in the face of bullying or unkindness. Taro, Leigh and Kelli loved seeing viewers commenting from around the globe, from Singapore to Wales to Thailand to Tokyo to New York to Cincinnati to Atlanta (to name a few places). Thank you to everyone who tuned in today! And thank you, Kelli, for another beautiful session that sets the tone for a day of presence, gratitude, and connection. We love you! a??i??

