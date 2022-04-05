VIDEO: Kate Bergstrom Talks THE 39 STEPS on Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with the director of the Repertory Theatre of St Louis' The 39 Steps, Kate Bergstrom.

In the show, which opens today, April 5 and runs through April 10, Richard Hannay is an everyday bloke looking for a little more excitement in his life. But he gets more than he bargains for when he is unwittingly plunged into the world of spies, agents and espionage. Now it's up to him, with the help of a mysterious woman, to thwart the plot of the dubious organization known as "The 39 Steps." Don't miss the tour de force performances as four actors take on over 150 roles in a plot packed with intrigue, international danger, old-fashioned romance, high-spirited comedy and a death-defying finale!

Click here for tickets to The 39 Steps and learn more about Kate and the show below!