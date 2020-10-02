VIDEO: Kaitlyn Dever Talks About Joining the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

She also talks about "Coastal Elites" and "Monsterland."

Kaitlyn Dever talks about joining the cast of the movie version of Dear Evan Hansen, her film Coastal Elites and her new series Monsterland.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

Dever will play Zoe Murphy in the upcoming movie musical.

