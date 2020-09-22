VIDEO: Julianne Moore Fangirls Over Julia Steinem on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

The biopic was directed by Julie Taymor and written by Sarah Ruhl.

Julianne Moore shares her thoughts on soap operas using mannequin heads during kissing scenes, talks about what Ruth Bader Ginsburg's fight for gender equality means to her and what it was like to play Gloria Steinem in the film "The Glorias."

Watch the interview from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

"The Glorias" was written by playwright Sarah Ruhl and directed by Broadway's Julie Taymor.

Moore was recently cast in the upcoming "Dear Evan Hansen" film.

