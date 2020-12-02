VIDEO: Joshua Dela Cruz, Ali Ewoldt & More Join Broadway Barkada In 'You Will Be Found' Music Video

Broadway Barkada today announced the release of a music video honoring essential workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction, they have started up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for one of their favorite small businesses, Jeepney, a Filipino restaurant in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, run and owned by Nicole Ponseca.

"Nicole has always been one of the biggest supporters of Broadway Barkada through the years and Jeepney has provided the backdrop for many of our social gatherings and post performance hangs. We thought it only fitting that we come together to support our friends in this time of need," said Brian Jose, co-founder of Broadway Barkada.

This new arrangement of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's anthemic "You Will Be Found" was arranged by Steven Cuevas (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island) and mixed by Jonathan Cuevas. The video was edited by Don Gutierrez. It features Filipino singers and dancers from the stage and screen, including Joshua Dela Cruz (Blue's Clues & You!), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Adam Hyndman (Hadestown), Karla Garcia (Hamilton), and Kay Trinidad (Hadestown). The cast is supported by an all-Filipino, five-member band.

Watch below!

The GoFundMe site for Jeepney is: GoFundMe.com/f/love-Jeepney For more information on Broadway Barkada, visit BroadwayBarkada.com.

Broadway Barkada was founded in 2009 by Liz Casasola, Brian Jose, and Billy Bustamante. What started as a small group of Filipino performers has turned into an organization comprised of nearly one hundred active members. Broadway Barkada aims to nurture and support Filipino artists who believe in the importance of cultural awareness. Through art and education we aim to bring the Filipino experience to a diverse audience and to give them a deeper understanding of our culture and our artists.

Credits:

"You Will Be Found"

Music and Lyrics by

Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Arrangement and Music Supervision by

Steven Cuevas

Produced by

Steven Cuevas & Jonathan Cuevas

Mixing Engineer

Jonathan Cuevas

MUSICIANS

Piano & Viola: Steven Cuevas

Violin 1 & Violin 2: Peter Leigh-Nilsen

Cello & Electric Guitar: Jonathan Cuevas

Acoustic Guitar & Drums: Brandon Ilaw

Bass: Laura Dadap

ARTISTS

Aaron Albano

Belinda Allyn

Angelica Aspiras-Liristis

Hannah Balagot

Emily Bautista

Anthea Neri Best

Bebe Browning

Christine Bunuan

Billy Bustamante

Melody Butiu

Cynthia Casasola

Liz Casasola

Emy Coligado

Steven Cuevas

Audri Dalio

Nico DeJesus

Joshua Dela Cruz

Marc delaCruz

Jim Diego

Ali Ewoldt

Karla Garcia

Catherine Gloria

Adam Hyndman

Brian Jose

Julian Leong

Glen Llanes

Jo Macaldo

Jaygee Macapugay

Jonelle Margallo

Danielle Mendoza

Justine "Icy" Moral

Lora Nicolas

Robert Pendilla

Romney Piamonte

Arielle Rabano

Gerard Salvador

Sibyl Santiago

Jason Sermonia

Lianah Sta. Ana

Arthur Tang

Kay Trinidad

Allen Lucky Weaver

