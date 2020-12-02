VIDEO: Joshua Dela Cruz, Ali Ewoldt & More Join Broadway Barkada In 'You Will Be Found' Music Video
This new arrangement of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's anthemic "You Will Be Found" was arranged by Steven Cuevas .
Broadway Barkada today announced the release of a music video honoring essential workers and first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic. In conjunction, they have started up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for one of their favorite small businesses, Jeepney, a Filipino restaurant in the Lower East Side of Manhattan, run and owned by Nicole Ponseca.
"Nicole has always been one of the biggest supporters of Broadway Barkada through the years and Jeepney has provided the backdrop for many of our social gatherings and post performance hangs. We thought it only fitting that we come together to support our friends in this time of need," said Brian Jose, co-founder of Broadway Barkada.
This new arrangement of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul's anthemic "You Will Be Found" was arranged by Steven Cuevas (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island) and mixed by Jonathan Cuevas. The video was edited by Don Gutierrez. It features Filipino singers and dancers from the stage and screen, including Joshua Dela Cruz (Blue's Clues & You!), Marc delaCruz (Hamilton), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Adam Hyndman (Hadestown), Karla Garcia (Hamilton), and Kay Trinidad (Hadestown). The cast is supported by an all-Filipino, five-member band.
Watch below!
The GoFundMe site for Jeepney is: GoFundMe.com/f/love-Jeepney For more information on Broadway Barkada, visit BroadwayBarkada.com.
Broadway Barkada was founded in 2009 by Liz Casasola, Brian Jose, and Billy Bustamante. What started as a small group of Filipino performers has turned into an organization comprised of nearly one hundred active members. Broadway Barkada aims to nurture and support Filipino artists who believe in the importance of cultural awareness. Through art and education we aim to bring the Filipino experience to a diverse audience and to give them a deeper understanding of our culture and our artists.
Credits:
"You Will Be Found"
Music and Lyrics by
Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Arrangement and Music Supervision by
Steven Cuevas
Produced by
Steven Cuevas & Jonathan Cuevas
Mixing Engineer
Jonathan Cuevas
MUSICIANS
Piano & Viola: Steven Cuevas
Violin 1 & Violin 2: Peter Leigh-Nilsen
Cello & Electric Guitar: Jonathan Cuevas
Acoustic Guitar & Drums: Brandon Ilaw
Bass: Laura Dadap
ARTISTS
Aaron Albano
Belinda Allyn
Angelica Aspiras-Liristis
Hannah Balagot
Emily Bautista
Anthea Neri Best
Bebe Browning
Christine Bunuan
Billy Bustamante
Melody Butiu
Cynthia Casasola
Liz Casasola
Emy Coligado
Steven Cuevas
Audri Dalio
Nico DeJesus
Joshua Dela Cruz
Marc delaCruz
Jim Diego
Ali Ewoldt
Karla Garcia
Catherine Gloria
Adam Hyndman
Brian Jose
Julian Leong
Glen Llanes
Jo Macaldo
Jaygee Macapugay
Jonelle Margallo
Danielle Mendoza
Justine "Icy" Moral
Lora Nicolas
Robert Pendilla
Romney Piamonte
Arielle Rabano
Gerard Salvador
Sibyl Santiago
Jason Sermonia
Lianah Sta. Ana
Arthur Tang
Kay Trinidad
Allen Lucky Weaver
