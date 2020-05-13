VIDEO: Josh Lamon Will Chat With A STRANGE LOOP Creatives on JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY

Josh Swallows Broadway is a popular comedy podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network hosted by Broadway funny man Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Hair). Since the Quarantine, BPN and JSB have started doing weekly live-stream shows at 9pm. This Wednesday night, Josh will be sitting down with the incredible people behind the hit show A STRANGE LOOP. Director Stephen Brackett (BE MORE CHILL), choreographer Raja Feather Kelly (FAIRVIEW) and creator Michael R. Jackson (ONLY CHILDREN, THE KIDS ON THE LAWN).

Tune in right here!

A STRANGE LOOP is a musical created by Michael R. Jackson that premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons and ran from May 24th to July 28th, 2019. The story follows Usher, a gay black writer who ushers 'The Lion King' on Broadway. He struggles with adapting to the world around him, how it differs from his own standpoint, and living up to the singer who shares his name. The musical slightly resembles the life of Jackson himself, as he shares a name with another notable black musician. A six-person all-black ensemble acts as his inner thoughts throughout his experience ghostwriting a new Tyler Perry movie.

The show has been nominated for various awards, including Outer Critics Circle Awards, Drama Desk Awards and Drama League Awards. The musical won Best Musical at the New York Drama Critic's Cirlce Awards, and won two Lucille Lortel awards: one for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical for Larry Owens as Usher and another for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for John-Andrew Morrison.

Most notably, Michael R. Jackson won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for A STRANGE LOOP.





