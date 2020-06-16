Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks Quarantine Life, Narrates THE LAST DANCE as Olaf, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel Jun. 16, 2020  

Josh Gad appeared as a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden!

After surprising Gad with his own intro montage, Corden reflects on some of their great moments together. Josh tells James about life in quarantine, which includes intense family games of Wackee Six. He also texts James which film cast he's reuniting for his "Reunited Apart" Youtube series.

In another segment, Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, shows a hilarious clip of him narrating THE LAST DANCE as the lovable snowman.

Watch both segments below!

VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks Quarantine Life, Narrates THE LAST DANCE as Olaf, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: The Cast of COMPANY Reunites for Virtual Performance
  • VIDEO: Alex Newell, Kara Lindsay, Isabelle McCalla, and More Perform 'The New World' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • VIDEO: John Barrowman, Elaine C Smith, Alex Norton, and More Sing 'Beautiful City' in Honour of the NHS
  • VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Carrie St. Louis Sing 'Maybe I Like It This Way/What is It About Her'
  • VIDEO: Brian Stokes Mitchell Leads #MemorialForUsAll to Honor Those We Lost to COVID-19
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings David Shire's 1968 Protest Song 'The Morning After'