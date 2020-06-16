VIDEO: Josh Gad Talks Quarantine Life, Narrates THE LAST DANCE as Olaf, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Josh Gad appeared as a guest on last night's episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden!

After surprising Gad with his own intro montage, Corden reflects on some of their great moments together. Josh tells James about life in quarantine, which includes intense family games of Wackee Six. He also texts James which film cast he's reuniting for his "Reunited Apart" Youtube series.

In another segment, Gad, who voices Olaf in Frozen, shows a hilarious clip of him narrating THE LAST DANCE as the lovable snowman.

Watch both segments below!

