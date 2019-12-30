VIDEO: John Tartaglia Leads THE MUSIC MAN at the Wick Theatre in Boca Raton

John Tartaglia recently led The Music Man at The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum in Boca Raton, FL.

Directed by Norb Joerder, Choreographed by David Wanstreet, the cast also included Julie Kleiner as Marian Paroo, Wesley Slade as Marcellus Washburn, Angie Radosh as Eulalie Shinn, along with Dalia Aleman, Mitchel Burns, Larry Buzzeo, Austin Carroll, Michael Cartwright, Samuel Colina, Jonathan Eisele, Alyssa Elrod, Alexandra Frost, Alexandra Garcia, Jawan Hayes, Melanie Johnston, Samantha Leibowitz, Caiti Marlowe, Dave Nagy, Devin Nielson, Cat Pagano, Colleen Pagano, Mark Parello, Elli Pattison, Ricky Pope, Kevin Reilley, James Skiba, Renee Elizabeth Turner, Trevor Wayne, and Kelly Ziegler. The youth acting company, Abbey Del Corrall, Neo Andre Del Corrall, Emily Hoder, Talia Pamatat, Blake Rubin, and Penny Stone round out the cast.

Check out clips from the production below!

The Music Man is a musical with book, music, and lyrics by Meredith Willson, based on a story by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The plot concerns con man Harold Hill, who poses as a boys' band organizer and leader and sells band instruments and uniforms to naïve Midwestern townsfolk, promising to train the members of the new band. Harold is no musician, however, and plans to skip town without giving any music lessons. Prim librarian and piano teacher Marian sees through him, but when Harold helps her younger brother overcome his lisp and social awkwardness, Marian begins to fall in love. Harold risks being caught to win her.

In 1957, the show became a hit on Broadway, winning five Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and running for 1,375 performances. The cast album won the first Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and spent 245 weeks on the Billboard charts. The show's success led to revivals, including a long-running 2000 Broadway revival, a popular 1962 film adaptation and a 2003 television adaptation.





