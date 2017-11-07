VIDEO: John Leguizamo Talks LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS & More on LATE NIGHT

On last night's LATE NIGHT, John Leguizamo talked with Seth about his one-man show, LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS, his take on the ethnic breakdown of Latino people and explains why he believes he killed legendary acting teacher Lee Strasberg. Later, Leguizamo explains to Seth why his mother hid his family's history from him and why he turned down a role in Philadelphia to film Super Mario Bros. Watch the appearance below!

Emmy winner John Leguizamo(Ghetto Klown) makes his highly-anticipated return to Broadway in his original one-man comedic play Latin History For Morons, direct from his acclaimed engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theater.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the buried and forgotten history of Latinos in the Americas in this outrageously funny, satirical one-man play about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past. Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec EMPIRE to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

