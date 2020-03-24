VIDEO: John Legend Chats With Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW: AT HOME EDITION

On tonight's installment of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition, host Jimmy Fallon welcomed singer John Legend who stopped in to download Jimmy on his must-watch movie & TV quarantine list, and a surprise performance of his new single, "Actions."

Tonight's episode also includes Jimmy's daughters making their return in his monologue, an interview with his wife Nancy in a segment called "Ask The Fallon's," and even a performance of another Jimmy-original song called "Prom with Your Mom."

A highly accomplished musician, songwriter, actor, film producer and philanthropist, Legend is one of the most versatile and talented artists in entertainment today.

He is an Emmy winner for producing NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," which took home the award for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Legend was also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of Jesus in the broadcast.

Legend won an Oscar in 2015 for his original song "Glory" (co-written by Common) from the movie "Selma"; won a Tony Award in 2017 as producer of August Wilson's "Jitney," which won for Best Revival of a Play; and has won 10 Grammy Awards. Legend has released five studio albums and began his impressive Grammy run in 2006 when he won Best New Artist for his debut release "Get Lifted," which captured Best R&B Album. "Get Lifted," along with each of his next three albums - "Once Again," "Evolver" and "Love in the Future" - reached the Top 5 in album sales on the Billboard charts and achieved gold status.

As a film producer, Legend worked on the 2016 film sensation "La La Land," in which he also appeared. In addition, Legend has acted in several TV and film productions, including "Underground," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Soul Men."





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You