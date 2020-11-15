VIDEO: Jeremy Schonfeld Releases New Music Video For 'Proof of Rain'!

Schonfeld's upcoming album, Brooklyn to Beacon, is available on November 27.

Jeremy Schonfeld has released the music video for his new song 'Proof of Rain'! Schonfeld's upcoming album, Brooklyn to Beacon, is available on November 27. Pre-order the album at https://www.merchbucket.com/collections/jeremy-schonfeld.

Check out the music video below!

Jeremy Schonfeld is a celebrated singer/songwriter, composer/lyricist, occasional actor, producer, mentor and teacher. His concept album Iron & Coal, produced in Vienna Austria with producing partners Beat4Feet (Martin Gellner and Werner Stranka), was nominated for several Amadeus Awards (Austrian Grammys), and is currently in development as a large-scale, hybrid multimedia theatrical production.

Previously, Jeremy created the album 37 Notebooks, featuring vocal performance contributions from friends including Adam Pascal, Julia Murney, Tracie Thoms, Amy Spanger, Lauren Kennedy, and Donnie Kehr. "House of Love," recorded by Shoshana Bean for 37 Notebooks (featuring the Broadway Dreams Chorus), has been recorded and performed numerous times, and is consistently used in many diverse charitable campaigns including Defying Inequality and Rockers on Broadway.

Additional albums include Drift and Blue Skies and All, plus song contributions to the movie soundtrack for Clear Blue Tuesday (co-starring Jeremy) and the featured single Babazille Mahlangu written for the Broadway in South Africa campaign. Currently, Jeremy has been working in Nashville with producer Caleb Sherman, writing and producing material for up-and-coming singer Brook Wood and executive producing an EP for young singer/songwriter Lauren Weintraub (www.laurenweintraub.com).

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You