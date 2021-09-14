VIDEO: Jelani Remy Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' at BC/EFA's NextGen Spotlight

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' NextGen Advocates presented NextGen Spotlight, a virtual concert featuring actor Jelani Remy and inspired by his successful path to Broadway, on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Watch Remy perform 'Somewhere That's Green' at the concert below!

Donations were accepted as part of the NextGen Advocates' commitment to supporting Broadway Cares' nationwide fundraising and grant-making efforts.

Based on Remy's sold-out solo cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below, this virtual celebration chronicles his journey from childhood jam sessions with a hairbrush microphone in hand to living his dream on the Broadway stage. He will be joined by anexciting roster of friends who inspired him and who continue to shape the next generation of theater professionals.

Donations made during the stream will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 by the NextGen Advocates. Supporters who contribute $250 or more will be recognized during the livestream. Donations can be made at broadwaycares.org/spotlight2021.