VIDEO: Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Releases 'Quarantine Blues'
The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis releases "Quarantine Blues," a 17-chorus blues composed and arranged by 14 of its band members, recorded on cell phones in each member's respective home in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia,Texas, and Iowa.
In March, as Jazz at Lincoln Center was faced with cancelling concerts and events in response to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, saxophonist Victor Goines suggested to Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis that the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra create a piece with multiple arrangers similar to the JLCO's 2015 arrangement of John Coltrane's "Olé." That piece featured the writing skills of seven different band members. "This time," Victor said, "we can record it from a distance because the technology is available for us to easily do." Hence, the "Quarantine Blues."
Wynton and Victor respectively wrote the first and second choruses, which they passed on to a third soloist to compose the following chorus. This started a method of development: Each musician picked the next band member to compose until all of the soloists had completed the sequence.
"Scientists and doctors are collaborating across nations in this time of closed borders, and that's what the best jazz has always done," said Wynton. "Everyone in the band, not yet a week into quarantine, was eager to embrace this challenge and came up with creative solutions," he continued. "This pandemic has required us to socially distance ourselves from one another, but it has provided an opportunity for us to socially reconnect as well," said Wynton. "This project reverberates the power of Jazz at Lincoln Cente-as human beings and as an institution. It reminds us of the power of this music-jazz-and the need to be more humane than ever before."
"Quarantine Blues" is performed by:
Sherman Irby - alto saxophone
Ted Nash - alto saxophone
Victor Goines - tenor saxophone
Walter Blanding - tenor saxophone
Camille Thurman - tenor saxophone
Paul Nedzela - baritone saxophone
Ryan Kisor - trumpet
Kenny Rampton - trumpet
Marcus Printup - trumpet
Wynton Marsalis - trumpet
Vincent Gardner - trombone
Chris Crenshaw - trombone
Elliot Mason - trombone
Dan Nimmer - piano
Carlos Henriquez - bass
Obed Calvaire - drums
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
Update: Amanda Kloots Shares Good News on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress; Doctors Will Implant Temporary Pacemaker
UPDATE: 'It looks like he had some irregular heart beating last night that scared [the doctors] enough to want to do a temporary pacemaker in Nick's h... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)