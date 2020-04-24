VIDEO: Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Releases 'Quarantine Blues'

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis releases "Quarantine Blues," a 17-chorus blues composed and arranged by 14 of its band members, recorded on cell phones in each member's respective home in New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Georgia,Texas, and Iowa.

In March, as Jazz at Lincoln Center was faced with cancelling concerts and events in response to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, saxophonist Victor Goines suggested to Managing and Artistic Director Wynton Marsalis that the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra create a piece with multiple arrangers similar to the JLCO's 2015 arrangement of John Coltrane's "Olé." That piece featured the writing skills of seven different band members. "This time," Victor said, "we can record it from a distance because the technology is available for us to easily do." Hence, the "Quarantine Blues."

Wynton and Victor respectively wrote the first and second choruses, which they passed on to a third soloist to compose the following chorus. This started a method of development: Each musician picked the next band member to compose until all of the soloists had completed the sequence.

"Scientists and doctors are collaborating across nations in this time of closed borders, and that's what the best jazz has always done," said Wynton. "Everyone in the band, not yet a week into quarantine, was eager to embrace this challenge and came up with creative solutions," he continued. "This pandemic has required us to socially distance ourselves from one another, but it has provided an opportunity for us to socially reconnect as well," said Wynton. "This project reverberates the power of Jazz at Lincoln Cente-as human beings and as an institution. It reminds us of the power of this music-jazz-and the need to be more humane than ever before."

"Quarantine Blues" is performed by:

Sherman Irby - alto saxophone

Ted Nash - alto saxophone

Victor Goines - tenor saxophone

Walter Blanding - tenor saxophone

Camille Thurman - tenor saxophone

Paul Nedzela - baritone saxophone

Ryan Kisor - trumpet

Kenny Rampton - trumpet

Marcus Printup - trumpet

Wynton Marsalis - trumpet

Vincent Gardner - trombone

Chris Crenshaw - trombone

Elliot Mason - trombone

Dan Nimmer - piano

Carlos Henriquez - bass

Obed Calvaire - drums





