VIDEO: Javier Munoz Provides an Update on the Broadway Relief Project, Which Has Made Over 5,000 Gowns So Far

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Impact

Javier Munoz spoke to Pix 11 about the Broadway Relief Project, which is working to create surgical gowns and masks for those in need during the health crisis.

"They gave us a quota of about 45,000 gowns that they needed," Munoz said. "And they gave us several weeks to manufacture. Thus far, we've been able to do over 5,000 gowns."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Munoz is leading the project, uniting Broadway seamstresses, actors, and other members of the community.

Jeff Whiting, owner of Open Jar Studios in midtown Manhattan, has donated his theatrical studio space as the project's central manufacturing facility. Molly Braverman, director of Broadway Green Alliance, has also stepped in to help with fabric donations and transferring materials. Bruce Barish, who runs Ernest Winzer Cleaners, a dry cleaning business catering to Broadway shows, has been supplying drivers and vans.

"It's a seven-day-a-week effort, with stitchers all over the five boroughs," Munoz said.

Watch the full interview below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You