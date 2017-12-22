VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis Wishes DEAD POETS SOCIETY Made It to Broadway

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Jason Sudeikis talked with Jimmy about discovering his secret whistling talent while performing off-Broadway in DEAD POETS SOCIETY, and sounded off about the play never making it to the Great White Way, joking that Broadway is "where people end their careers, like Springsteen and Bette Midler."

Later, Sudeikis discusses his new film DOWNSIZING and he and Jimmy each team up with one half of U.S. Olympic mixed doubles CURLING pair to face off in a mini version of curling. Watch the videos below!

In 2016, Classic Stage Company presented Dead Poets Society, a new play based on the beloved 1989 film, starring Jason Sudeikis as John Keating. Performances for Dead Poets Society will begin tomorrow, October 27, at CSC (136 East 13th Street) with an official press opening Thursday, November 17 and will play a limited engagement extended through Sunday, December 18.

Written by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman, adapted from his screenplay, and directed by J.H. Doyle, Dead Poets Society is set at a rigorous all-boys preparatory school renowned for its ancient traditions, where the unconventional Professor Keating inspires his students to defy conformity, and to live passionately.

Related Articles