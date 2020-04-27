VIDEO: Jane Bruce and Tucker Release Original Comedic Song After 54 Below Show Is Postponed

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW postponed tonight's April 27th duo concert -- Jane Bruce and TUCKER in JANE & TUCKER: STRIPPED -- until Monday August 10 at 9:30PM. The two singer-songwriters -- who first met at the 2019 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project -- have released a funny video collaboration in which they lament their postponed show and the challenges of their respective quarantines through an original song that's sonically inspired by the Broadway musical JANE made her Broadway debut in prior to the shutdown, Alanis Morisette's Jagged Little Pill.

Check it out below!

Prior to making her Broadway debut in Jagged Little Pill this fall after being a member of the world premiere company at A.R.T., JANE appeared in The Other Josh Cohen (Off-Broadway) and The Ballad of Little Jo (Two River). She was recently nominated for the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music in a Play for her work in the Off-Broadway show Original Sound at The Cherry Lane Theatre. Her original EP "It's You" is out on all music streaming platforms. An ASCAP Harry Chapin Workshop alumnus, TUCKER has written and performed his songs all over NYC and LA; he recently performed his original "Love in the Light" for The Stonewall Inn Gives Back digital online fundraising concert in support of the LGBTQ+ nightlife community. TUCKER has also sung on- and off-camera at "SNL," knocked off syndicated Top 40 pop parodies for iHeart Media, and backed up the legendary Carole King live on "The Today Show." In addition to writing songs for other artists, he is currently hard at work on his own recorded artist project.





