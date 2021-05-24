Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: James Monroe Iglehart Sings 'I'll Be With You' by Daryl Coley

Iglehart brings hope and inspiration to your day with his moving rendition of Daryl Coley's song.

May. 24, 2021  

James Monroe Iglehart has taken to Instagram to share his rendition of Daryl Coley's 'I'll Be With You'.

Iglehart shared, "Sometimes singing makes you feel better."

Watch the video below!

James Monroe Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance in Aladdin. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Film/TV: Coriolanus Burton "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "The Good Wife," "Gotham," Lance Strongbow on "Disney's Tangled," and "The Electric Company. James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme.


