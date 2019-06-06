VIDEO: James Corden Talks the Pressure of Hosting the TONY AWARDS

On Wednesday night, James Corden stopped by THE LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert to talk about his upcoming gig hosting the 73rd Annual TONY AWARDS on Sunday, June 9. During the interview, Corden talks about the pressures of hosting the Tonys, including the expectation of a big musical opening number, which he promises to they're going to try and do.



Watch the interview below!

The 2019 TONY AWARDS will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, on Sunday, June 9th on CBS. See the full list of shows nominated here!

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards." Since he took over as host of "The Late Late Show" on March 23, 2015, the show itself has won five Emmys, a Critic's Choice Award for Best Talk Show, has achieved its highest ratings since the show's inception in 1995, and has become known for Corden's groundbreaking videos and sketches, including the viral segments "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk the Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." Additionally, Corden hosted the GRAMMY AWARDS in 2017 and 2018. Also, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012.

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS





