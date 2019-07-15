VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge Jam Backstage at SEA WALL/A LIFE!
In a break from rehearsals of Sea Wall / A Life, Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge had some fun performing a song to help clear up any confusion about the play's full title.
Sea Wall / A Life, the acclaimed production that stars Academy Award® Nominee Gyllenhaal and Tony Award® nominee Sturridge will begin performances Friday, July 26 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th St.).
An impromptu jingle from me and #tomsturridge that just might make your ears bleed. Come see us (not to sing this) on BROADWAY in "Sea Wall SLASH A Life"
A post shared by Jake Gyllenhaal (@jakegyllenhaal) on Jul 15, 2019 at 11:08am PDT
Written by Tony Award winner Simon Stephens and Olivier Award nominee Nick Payne and directed by Carrie Cracknell, Sea Wall / A Life will open officially on Thursday, August 8. It will play a strictly limited nine-week engagement.
The creative team for Sea Wall / A Life includes Tony Award nominee Laura Jellinek (scenic design), Obie Award winner Kaye Voyce (costume design), Olivier Award winner Guy Hoare (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Daniel Kluger (sound design), and Ivor Novello Award nominee Stuart Earl (original music).
Tickets for Sea Wall / A Life are on sale now by visiting www.seawallalife.com, www.hudsonbroadway.com, or by calling 855-801-5876.