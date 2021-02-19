VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Tune in to find out who will stop by for the latest Game Night!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for another game night with Andréa Burns and Friends!
a??Burns is familiar to Broadway audiences for her numerous stage credits, including "In the Heights", "On Your Feet!", "The Nance" and "Songs for a New World." She has also appeared on television in recurring roles on "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as well as "Kevin Can Wait" and "Jessica Jones."
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
