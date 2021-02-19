VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for another game night with Andréa Burns and Friends!

a??Burns is familiar to Broadway audiences for her numerous stage credits, including "In the Heights", "On Your Feet!", "The Nance" and "Songs for a New World." She has also appeared on television in recurring roles on "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as well as "Kevin Can Wait" and "Jessica Jones."