VIDEO: Idina Menzel Stops By ELLEN To Talk UNCUT GEMS, Her Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Star And More
Idina Menzel has been making the rounds quite a bit lately and stopped by Ellen this week!
She chatted with guest host Ellie Kemper about her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and her role in the Adam Sandler drama Uncut Gems, including an anecdote about an on set Wicked-themed musical prank from Sandler himself!
.@AdamSandler's prank on @IdinaMenzel is perfect. pic.twitter.com/nucXSbR46Z- Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 23, 2019
Idina Menzel can currently be heard reprising the role of Elsa in the new Disney feature, Frozen II and starring opposite Adam Sandler in the drama Uncut Gems. Her new album Christmas: A Season of Love is out now.
Idina made her Broadway debut as Maureen in the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Rent, for which she received a Tony Award nomination. She followed that with her Tony Award-winning performance as Elphaba in Wicked, which she subsequently brought to London's West End. Other New York stage work includes If/Then (Tony nomination), See What I Wanna See (Public), The Wild Party (MTC), and Hair (Encores). Menzel's voice can be heard in the Disney animated musical, Frozen, singing its Oscar nominated song, "Let It Go."
She reprised her performance as Maureen in Chris Columbus' film version of Rent, and has appeared in movies as diverse as Enchanted and Ask the Dust. On television, Menzel had a recurring role over multiple seasons of "Glee" and has guest starred in numerous other shows. She starred in her own PBS special, Barefoot at the Symphony, with an accompanying live album of the same name. In addition to cast albums, Menzel's prolific recording career includes solo albums: Barefoot At The Symphony, I Stand, Here, and Still I Can't Be Still. She most recently appeared on Broadway in Skintight and reprised the role in Los Angeles.
