VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Celebrates Sutton Foster's Birthday With THE MUSIC MAN Cast and Audience

Today, Sutton Foster posted a video on Instagram of the final bows at The Music Man on Broadway, followed by a brief speech by Hugh Jackman. The actress celebrated her birthday yesterday, made even more special by Broadway's own Harold Hill conducting the audience and company of the show as they sang "Happy Birthday" to the Tony winner.

Jackman stated, "This is a little unusual, but today is a very special day. Someone very special in our family is celebrating a birthday today. But, we also know that we have to share her with millions and millions of other people." He continues stating, "I think she is one of the best actors alive today, universally beloved within our industry. She has fans all over the world!"

Jackman then, picking up his baton, encouraged the audience to sing "Happy Birthday" to Sutton Foster, joined by the orchestra and the company of the show. A bouquet of flowers was also brought onstage for the actress. Foster wrote in her instagram caption, "Hugh Jackman is an evil, horrible, WONDERFUL human. He had the entire audience sing to me last night." Watch the clip below!

One of the most universally cherished treasures of the American musical theater, The Music Man was an instant smash hit when it premiered on Broadway on December 19, 1957. It went on to win five Tony Awards, including the prize for Best Musical, and ran for 1,375 performances. The Smithsonian Institution ranks The Music Man as one of the "great glories" of American popular culture.

Two-time Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Emmy Award winner Hugh Jackman made his highly anticipated return to Broadway in what is widely agreed to be the greatest role ever created for an actor in the history of musical theater: Professor Harold Hill in Meredith Willson's beloved classic, The Music Man. Two-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy superstar Sutton Foster stars as Marian Paroo. The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, officially opened on October 15, 2020.



Photo Credits: Julieta Cervantes