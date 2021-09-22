Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film
VIDEO: How Stephen Chbosky Adapted DEAR EVAN HANSEN for the Screen

Dear Evan Hansen hits theatres on September 24, 2021.

Sep. 22, 2021  

It's just two more days until Evan Hansen is back in our lives. Not on the Broadway stage (yet), but the big screen. Director Stephen Chbosky is bringing the beloved character back in his big screen adaptation of the Tony winning musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

"I saw the show and loved the show. What I loved the most about the show was how surprising it was. I didn't know the story! I went in thinking it would be some sweet, earnest thing about a kid. And then, man! It takes couple of left turns, doesn't it?" he explained. "Not only was I able to work with these three, brilliant young writers (and now we've added a fourth with Amandla [Stenberg]), but also getting to explore these themes means a lot to me."

Watch below as Stephen talks more about the joy of making a musical, his favorite days on set, and so much more!

VIDEO: How Stephen Chbosky Adapted DEAR EVAN HANSEN for the Screen
