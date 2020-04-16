VIDEO: Hilary Teachout Grant Announced For Artists Affected By the Health Crisis
Painter Makoto Fujimura and the International Arts Movement have launched the Hilary Teachout Grant, an emergency relief grant for artists affected by the current health crisis.
The grant has been named in honor of the wife of Wall Street Journal drama critic Terry Teachout. Hilary died on March 31 due to pulmonary hypertension.
"Hilary Teachout's passionate love of all the performing arts was boundless-no audience ever had a more enthusiastic member-and it is deeply gratifying to me to know that this grant will honor her blessed memory," said Terry Teachout in a statement. "My warmest thanks to all who have made it possible, and my heartfelt congratulations to all who will benefit from it."
To apply for aid, download the application and submit a completed version to board@a??internationalartsmovement.a??org. One-time grants are currently capped at $500. Patrons who donate $1,000 or more will be entered into a lottery for an indigo-ink-and-gold watercolor painting by Fujimura.
Learn more about the grant, or donate, here.
Watch the announcement video from Fujimura below!
