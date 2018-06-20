VIDEO: Highlights of Kristin Chenoweth and Students in The 2nd Annual Kristi Awards

Kristin Chenoweth was bursting with pride this afternoon when she sent us this highlights video from the 2018 Kristi Awards. The awards and show idea were born last year as a way to celebrate the kids and put on a show at week's end for family, friends and the community. Kristin and Camp Director Richard Jay-Alexander dreamt it up to set the Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp apart from other programs of its kind and it is now an annual tradition, with all hands on deck, heavily loaded with Broadway pros.

Today, Kristin told us, "The kids say that KCBBC is changing their lives. Truth is, it's changing mine. I was there last week and witnessed this live, but seeing this video piece, today, has me more excited than ever about next year, when we will celebrate our FIFTH YEAR! I can't wait!"

For more information about the "POPULAR" camp and how to audition for next year, visit brokenarrowpac.com/give.html or sign up to receive information about next year's auditions at bit.ly/KCBBCMail

