VIDEO: Highlights From The NY Philharmonic CONCERTS IN THE PARKS Series

Jun. 17, 2019  

The New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, returned for the 54th season of priceless music, absolutely free, in every New York City borough.

Conducting the iconic series for the first time, Music Director Jaap van Zweden led the Orchestra in evocative music by Rossini, Copland, Rachmaninoff, and - for the second year in a row - New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers.

See highlights below!

VIDEO: Highlights From The NY Philharmonic CONCERTS IN THE PARKS Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup