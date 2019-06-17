VIDEO: Highlights From The NY Philharmonic CONCERTS IN THE PARKS Series

The New York Philharmonic Concerts in the Parks, Presented by Didi and Oscar Schafer, returned for the 54th season of priceless music, absolutely free, in every New York City borough.

Conducting the iconic series for the first time, Music Director Jaap van Zweden led the Orchestra in evocative music by Rossini, Copland, Rachmaninoff, and - for the second year in a row - New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers.

See highlights below!





