VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Performs 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'
Michael Urie as recently honored with the Howard Ashman Award from GHMC and Harvey Fierstein was one of the stars in attendance. In his own words, Urie "asked if I would sing this song of Howard's and who am I to refuse?"
Watch below as Fierstein performs 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'!
Broadway Stars gathered for a cabaret honoring Michael Urie, current star of Torch Song on Broadway, this year's recipient of the Howard Ashman Award. The award was presented by Harvey Fierstein at a star-studded, cabaret-style event that began with a VIP reception, followed by Broadway stars and celebrities performing Broadway classics. Proceeds from the cabaret benefitted Gay Men's Health Crisis (GMHC).