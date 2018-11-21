VIDEO: Harold Prince Discusses His Creative Process on PBS' BROADWAY'S BEST

Tony Award-winning director and producer Harold Prince discusses his creative process in a clip from Great Performances - Harold Prince: The Director's Life. Watch below!

Great Performances presents more of the Great White Way's brightest stars with a new "Broadway's Best" lineup premiering Fridays, November 2-23 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Returning for a second year, this fall's lineup includes the beloved musicals "An American in Paris The Musical" and "The Sound of Music," as well as documentaries about the making of John Leguizamo's Tony-nominated play "Latin History for Morons" and 21-time Tony-winning director and producer Harold Prince. All programs will be available to stream the following day via pbs.org/gperf and PBS apps.

Great Performances - Harold Prince: The Director's Life

Premieres Friday, November 23 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings)

Streams Saturday, November 24 at pbs.org/gperf and PBS apps

This Great Performances retrospective celebrates the extraordinary career of producer and director Harold Prince, whose seven decades in the theater spans from Broadway's "Golden Age" to the contemporary blockbusters of today. Winner of 21 TONY AWARDS (the most of any individual), Prince's peerless résumé includes such legendary shows as "West Side Story," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Cabaret," "Company," "Follies," "Sweeney Todd," "Evita," "The Phantom of the Opera" and many more. In addition to archival clips, this fascinating performance-documentary includes interviews with many of Prince's renowned collaborators, including Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mandy Patinkin, John Kander, Susan Stroman, Angela Lansbury and others, all sharing their firsthand insights into his pioneering achievements in the theater.

Great Performances is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET, one of America's most prolific and respected public media providers. Throughout its more than 40-year history on public television, Great Performances has provided viewers across the country with an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Bill O'Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

Harold Prince: The Director's Life: Directed by Lonny Price and written by David Thompson. Co-produced by Lonny Price and David Thompson.

Major funding for "Broadway's Best" on Great Performances is provided by the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, The Joseph and Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Irene Diamond Fund, Rosalind P. Walter, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, The Agnes Varis Trust, The Starr Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, The Phillip and Janice Levin Foundation, Ellen and James S. Marcus, The Abra Prentice Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Jody and John Arnhold, The Lewis "Sonny" Turner Fund for Dance, the Merle and Shirley Harris Fund, and PBS.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You