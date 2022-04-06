VIDEO: Hangin' with FUNNY GIRL's Nick Arnstein, Ramin Karimloo!

Ramin Karimloo- what a beautiful, beautiful name! The star of New York and London returns to the Broadway stage this season opposite Beanie Feldstein in the much anticipated Funny Girl revival, which is currently in previews at the August Wilson Theatre.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Ramin plays Fanny's love interest, Nick Arnstein. "This whole experience has been crazy, because out of the blue I got a Facetime from Barbra Streisand. I ended up singing with her at Hyde Park," he explained. "Then my friends at Sony told me, 'Hey we hear that Funny Girl is coming back and we think you'd be a great Nick Arnstein.' As I was typing an email to my agents about it, I get an email from them telling me I'd been offered Nick Arnstein! This all happened within a 2-3 week period of singing with Barbra Streisand!"

