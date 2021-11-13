Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CAROLINE, OR CHANGE
VIDEO: Hangin' on 54th Street with CAROLINE, OR CHANGE Star Sharon D. Clarke

Caroline, Or Change is currently running on Broadway at Studio 54.

Nov. 13, 2021  

Broadway has been a long time coming for Sharon D. Clarke. The two-time Olivier Award winner finally makes her debut this season in a star-making performance in Roundabout Theatre Company's Caroline, or Change.

"[Starring in this show] is an absolute joy. It's a blessing that I didn't even know was going to come into my life," Clarke told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge in a recent interview. "And here I am in this glorious city, doing this show which I think is so timely, so important, and so prescient right now. I'm really glad to be bringing it home."

Clarke stars as Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black woman working as a maid for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana, as the civil rights movement is transforming America. From Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori comes the show that pulses with the urgency and passion that's shaping the world today.

"[Caroline, or Change] is thought-provoking and that's the beauty of theatre. Theatre can be escapism and jazz hands and frivolous, but it can also be life-changing. People can see a show and go, 'Woah, I never though about it in that way before. There is something I can do and this has inspired me to go out and do it!' That's the beauty of theatre to me."

Below, watch as Clarke chats more about her Broadway debut, returning to the musical after the shutdown, and much more!

Caroline, or Change
play


