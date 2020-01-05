VIDEO: HUSTLERS Director Lorene Scafaria Reveals She is Working on a Musical Adaptation of the Film

On the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, Variety talked with Hustlers director Lorene Scafaria about developing a Broadway musical adaptation of the film.

BroadwayWorld reported back in December that Scafaria is interested in developing Hustlers as a musical.

Now, she has revealed that she is, in fact, working on it.

When asked if she is writing a script, Scafaria said, "I am trying. Yes, I'm trying to develop it for the stage."

She also said that she is interested in including both newer and older styles of music in the potential musical.

"I think you can have a little bit of a mix," she said. "It's gonna depend what Usher lets us do, really."

Watch the interview clip below!

What kind of music will be in the #Hustlers Broadway musical? "It's going to depend what Usher lets us do," says director Lorene Scafaria https://t.co/SUepqREPNa #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8tO1sehEhR - Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2020

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film was inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled "The Hustlers at Scores" written by Jessica Pressler.

Hustlers had its world premiere on September 7, 2019, at the Toronto International Film Festival, and was theatrically released in the United States on September 13, 2019.

The film stars Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Cardi B, Keke Palmer, Lizzo, Julia Styles, and Lili Reinhart.





