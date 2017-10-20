VIDEO: HAMILTON's James Monroe Iglehart, Lexi Lawson and More Chat with Google

Members of Broadway's HAMILTON cast, including James Monroe Iglehart (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Lexi Lawson (Eliza Hamilton), Anthony Lee Medina (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton) and Joanna A. Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds) recently stopped by Google NYC for a chat (moderated by Alan Seales). See what they had to say about the show and more below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, music direction/orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton. The musical won eleven 2016 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Score, Book of a Musical, Direction of a Musical, Choreography and Orchestrations. Mr. Miranda received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War, and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now.

