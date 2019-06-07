VIDEO: HAMILTON Puts A New Spin On AIN'T TOO PROUD

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

In celebration of this weekend's Tony Awards, the Broadway cast of Hamilton is mashing up Hamilton hits with songs from this year's Best Musical nominees!

This time they're putting a new spin on The Temptation's classic, "My Girl" in tribute to the Tony-nominated Best Musical, Ain't Too Proud.

Performed by Kurt Crowley, Joanna A. Jones, Anthony Lee Medina, and Terrance Spencer, with arrangements by Kurt Crowley. Check out their re-write of the classic song below!





