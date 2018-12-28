VIDEO: HAMILTON Creators Discuss Receiving Kennedy Center Honors, Reflect on the Show's Success, and More

The creators of Hamilton were recently honored for their contributions to American culture at the Kennedy Center Honors. Shortly after, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, music director Alex Lacamoire, and writer-lyricist-actor Lin-Manuel Miranda sat down for an extended interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host John Dickerson.

The foursome discussed their process, as well as their feelings about the success of Hamilton, and much more.

Watch the full interview below!

The 2018 Kennedy Center Honors aired on CBS Network for the 41st consecutive year as a two-hour primetime special on Wednesday, December 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Missed the broadcast, or just want to relive the action? Watch the full broadcast on CBS here!

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

